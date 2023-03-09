Sacramento’s Eastern Star Hall, built in 1928 as a meeting place for Masonic women, has been reborn as Hyatt House boutique hotel. Up on the third floor, the newly opened STAR LOUNGE pays homage to the building’s history with salvaged chandeliers, an old wood pulpit repurposed as a host stand and hundred-year-old windows overlooking Fort Sutter. But the offerings are definitely 2023, including seasonal craft cocktails and menu items like short rib tacos and a double smash burger.

Star Lounge

2719 K St.;

(916) 894-6500;

historicstarlounge.com