Song & Wine Series at Miner’s Leap Winery

Next week, the Sac Song & Wine Series kicks off at Miner’s Leap Winery in Clarksburg. Starting May 17, the event will run for five Wednesdays over the next five months. (Other dates are June 14, Aug. 16, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.) The series will bring songwriters from Nashville to take the stage in Miner’s Leap’s beautiful outdoor venue. The event will provide participants the opportunity to learn the stories behind some of country music’s greatest hits, sip Miner’s Leap wines and listen to country tunes performed by the songwriters themselves—all backdropped by the gorgeous Clarksburg sunset.

Next week, songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley will perform. Miller is behind songs including “The Impossible by Joe Nichols, “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins, “In Color” by Jamey Johnson and “The World” by Brad Paisley, and Mobley’s credits include “We Can’t Love This Anymore” by Alabama, “However Forever Feels” by Kenny Chesney, “Fast Cars and Freedom” by Rascall Flatts and “How Country Feels” by Randy Houser.

Other songwriters appearing over the course of the series include Nicolle Galyon, Chris DeStefano, Hunter Phelps, Rodney Clawson and Bobby Pinson. More will be added. For more information and tickets, go here.

Miner’s Leap Winery is located at 54250 South River Road in Clarksburg.