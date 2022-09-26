Snug Unveils Lower Pricing for “Golden Hour”

The Snug, the popular downtown cocktail bar, has unveiled a new happy hour program that it’s calling “The Golden Hour,” with $2, $3, $4 and $5 drink options.

The bargain beverages include a house beer for $2, a Mai Thai IPA from Alvarado Street Brewing for $3 and the bar’s Lil Snuggy the Third cocktail, made with bourbon, demerara sugar and orange bitters, for $5. There are also $3 and $4 wine options. The drinks are the same as ones from the regular non-Golden Hour menu.

The Snug hasn’t had a happy hour program for more than three years. The owners said they were waiting “until we felt there was a time that it really made sense for the community” and noted that the new Golden Hour is their response to inflation. “When times get tough, you need great service and a stiff drink even more,” they said.

The Snug is owned by Irish Hospitality Group. Located at 1800 15th St., it is modeled after a cozy Irish pub and is widely considered one of the top cocktail bars in the city. Earlier this year, The Snug and its bar team were nominated for Spirited Awards for top cocktail bar and top bar team on the West Coast, and the bar made it to the semifinals in New Orleans. The Snug was the only Sacramento bar nominated for the prestigious awards.

The Snug’s Golden Hour is 4–6 p.m. Monday–Friday.