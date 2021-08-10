Skinner Wine Dinner at The Pip

As Sacramentans and residents in America’s farm-to-fork capital, we have unparalleled access to fresh and vibrant, locally grown produce. We see farmers and ranchers showcased by name on menus at our favorite restaurants. We also enjoy close proximity to hundreds of wineries, producing top quality, hand-crafted wines in a wide range of styles.

To celebrate this extraordinary bounty and to honor what it means to live in this area, The Pip Wine Bar & Shop is hosting a wine pairing dinner on Saturday, Aug. 14, at their location in Dixon. The evening will feature Adam Smith, the innovative winemaker from Skinner Vineyards in Fair Play alongside Brad Cecchi, the Michelin-starred chef and co-owner of Canon in East Sacramento.

This duo has teamed up with Amy Grabish, the proprietor of The Pip Wine Bar and Grabishfarm. Grabish was inspired to host this evening on a recent trip to El Dorado County. While tasting wines at Skinner Vineyards, Amy was impressed by the Skinner Estate Mourvedre, a red wine most notably produced in France’s Rhone Valley. As she savored, the concept for a dinner featuring Skinner wines and lamb—born, bred and raised on her farm in Dixon—began to build itself. She connected with Cecchi, a chef that has consistently championed and elevated local farmers and vintners. The resulting menu for the evening:

Passed Appetizers

Grabishfarm Chevre with Caramelized Fig

Sliced Country Ham with Pepper Jelly

Paired with Skinner Grenache Blanc

Amuse Bouche

King Salmon Mi Cuit

Cucumber, Ricotta, Green Goddess

First

Melon & Heirloom Tomato Salad

Avocado Calabrian Chile, Tomato Nuoc Cham

Paired with Skinner Estate Viognier

Second

Duo of Grabishfarm Navajo-Churro Lamb

Pavé & Grilled Chop, Smoked Eggplant, White Bean Stew

Paired with Skinner Estate Mourvedre and Skinner Estate Syrah

Dessert

Laquered Candy Roaster Squash

Double Chocolate Gelato, Red Velvet Crumble, Red Sorrel

Paired with Skinner Angelica

Space for this dinner is limited to just 30 seats, and the cost is $165 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit The Pip Wine Bar & Shop.