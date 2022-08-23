Rooftop Bar Gets a Reboot

Revival, the rooftop lounge at downtown’s Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, has undergone a revival of its own, with a new interior design, menu and events schedule.

The new menu of bar bites includes such things as Dungeness crab tartine, duck carnitas tacos and heirloom tomatoes with burrata.

The new programming schedule features “Shuck Mondays” with $1 fresh oysters and $7 Chandon; DJs on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; bungalow bar music and tiki drinks on Thursdays; and all-day happy hour on Sundays.

The indoor-outdoor lounge is one of Sacramento’s original rooftop bars. Located on the hotel’s third floor, it offers poolside seating and a stunning view of downtown Sacramento. 500 J St.; (916) 545-7111; www.revivalsacramento.com.