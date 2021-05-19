Restaurant Week Announces Participants

Hawks Public House, Kru, Faria Bakery and the Selland’s, Paragary’s and Fat’s restaurant groups are among more than 30 local restaurants set to participate in Sacramento Restaurant Week early next month. The promotion, spearheaded by the California Restaurant Association and the city of Sacramento, will allow people to buy discounted gift cards to participating restaurants.

The gift cards will be sold online during Restaurant Week (June 4–20) at a 10 percent discount. Participating restaurants will receive the full face value of the card—a win-win for diners and restaurants. Corporate sponsors that include the city of Sacramento, SMUD, Jackson Family Wines and US Foods will fund the program, which is designed to provide cash flow to restaurants as they rehire staff and stock their kitchens following a year of pandemic closures.

Buyers can pick up their gift cards, or receive electronic versions by email, from June 28 through July 31. The cards will not expire, so they can be used at any time. A limited number of cards will be available for each location, so diners are encouraged to purchase early, before they sell out.

Participating restaurants include Jack’s Urban Eats, Capitol Garage, Vibe Health Bar, Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar, Mulvaney’s B&L, The Porch, Rio City Cafe, River City Brewing Company, Solomon’s, Scott’s Seafood, The Firehouse, Bottle & Barlow and Beast + Bounty.

To purchase gift cards starting June 4, go to www.CraveSac.com.