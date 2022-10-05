Quince in the Spotlight at Seasonal Dinner in Winters

L’Apero les Trois, a new aperitif tasting room in Winters, has announced the date and menu for its next seasonal dinner. Quince will be the featured ingredient at the French farmhouse-style dinner, to be held Oct. 24.

The four-course menu will include chicken liver mousse on brioche toast with quince paste; pear and arugula salad with quince vinaigrette; grilled cider-glazed heritage pork chops with sautéed quince; and quince and apple tarte tatin. Each course will be accompanied by wines from Berryessa Gap vineyards.

Guest chefs Kathi Riley Smith (who worked at Zuni Café) and cheese expert Roxanne O’Brien will cook the meal along with L’Apero co-owners Corinne Martinez and Georgeanne Brennan.

L’Apero les Trois plans to hold a series of six seasonal dinners over the course of a year, each one featuring the constituent ingredient of one of its aperitifs. The first dinner, held in August, showcased figs.

Tickets for the dinner are $150, which includes tax and tip. Only 32 tickets will be sold.

L’Apero les Trois is at 22 Main St. in Winters. For tickets or more information, go to https://laperolestrois.com/events/.