Placer Wine Trail’s Grape Days of Summer

The Placer Wine Trail is inviting wine enthusiasts of all types to visit the weekend of Aug. 7–8 for a wine festival they are calling The Grape Days of Summer: Back to the Bar! Wine lovers can purchase one day tickets, starting at $45, or a two-day pass for $80. Each ticket includes a souvenir wine glass and access to experiences at all 19 participating wineries. At each stop on the self-guided tour, attendees will enjoy wine tasting and small bites of food. Additionally, some locations are offering live music and educational experiences.

With COVID restrictions lifted, these Placer County wineries—located in Auburn, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, Meadow Vista and Rocklin—are reverting to a more traditional wine festival format where reservations are not required, and tastings can be enjoyed at the tasting bar.

Sample winery offerings include:

Lone Buffalo Vineyards

Battle of the Rhones—North vs. South. Taste reds, whites and pinks and compare North vs. South when it comes to Rhone Blends and their main components (2018 Where the Buffalo Roam vs. 2018 Dogface GSM and 2018 Grenache & Syrah). Also, special pre-release of our 2018 Medicine Man Malbec paired with Bison Sliders from Gourmet Garage Catering. Plus, a “RED Hot August! Sale”—35% off 2017 Noble Beast Cabernet Sauvignon. You’ll find taste olive oil from Ternero Olive Oil and shop locally made jewelry too.

Viña Castellano

“A little piece of Spain in the Sierra Foothills”

Saturday

11:00 a.m.—Spanish Bingo for discounts

noon—Gazpacho-making demonstration

1 p.m.—Sangria-making demonstration

2–5 p.m.—Spanish guitarist Miguel Padilla

Sunday

11 a.m.–4 p.m.—Spanish Bingo on the hour for discounts

Both Days

Spanish regional/varietal wine map

A taster of gazpacho made by Silverspork Catering

A traditional Spanish gazpacho recipe card

Samples of Spanish varietal wines and sangria

Wise Villa Winery

Will be offering winery tours each day of Grape Days and guests can enjoy Executive Chef Marc’s delicious ham and cheese sandwiches paired with available wines. Live music from noon–2 p.m. both days: Thomas Kent will perform on Aug. 7h, and Grey Finch on Aug. 8.

For a list of all winery offerings, event details and to purchase tickets, please visit Placer Wine Trail.