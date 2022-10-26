Pizza Pop-up at Midtown Bakery

Midtown Bakery is holding a lunchtime pizza pop-up this Friday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two pizzas will be on the menu: pepperoni with red sauce, and prosciutto with gorgonzola, mozzarella and brown butter sage sauce. Each 14-inch pizza costs $20.

You can order at https://midtown-bakery.com/cart. Supplies are extremely limited, so don’t count on being able to walk in and purchase a pizza.

Midtown Bakery is at 2301 J St. The shop is open for walk-ins only on weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bakery is currently accepting preorders for Thanksgiving. For more information, go to www.midtown-bakery.com or email midtownbakeryonj@gmail.com.