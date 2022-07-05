PAIRINGS LUNCHES

&

BRUNCH & BUBBLES

Join us on our shaded patio and enjoy the spectacular California foothill views, as we taste our way through a four-course epicurean delight.

You’ll enjoy a feast created by local chefs, and sip on our Sommelier-chosen Miraflores wines every weekend from July – September.

Wine & Food Events Summer 2022

JULY

July 9 & 10, 2022

“Venditti’s Italian” Pairings Lunch with Chef Robb Venditti

July 16 & 17, 2022

“Italian Summer” Pairings Lunch with Chef Liz Freeland

July 30 & 31, 2022

“Mediterranean Bounty” Pairings Lunch with Chef Robb Venditti