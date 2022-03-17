Outstanding in the Field Schedule for NorCal

A number of farms within a three-hour drive of Sacramento will host Outstanding in the Field events this summer and fall. Tickets for the pop-up al fresco dinners go on sale at noon PST on Sunday, March 20.

The outdoor dinners will be held at farms and other outdoor locales in Murphys, Napa, Half Moon Bay, Jenner, Healdsburg, Mount Tamalpais, Pescadero and Petaluma between May and November. Tickets cost $365–$465 and typically sell out very quickly.

Founded in 1999, Outstanding in the Field is a series of traveling culinary experiences, with diners seated at a single long, communal table set up in a farm field, orchard, beach, meadow or vineyard. Guest chefs prepare the food.

Sacramento’s Byron Hughes, one of the founders of Last Supper Society and currently the chef at Tiger in downtown Sacramento, will be the guest chef at two Outstanding events: on July 10 at Forlorn Hope, a vineyard in Murphys, and Nov. 11 at Markegard Family Grass-Fed, a beef, lamb, chicken and pork ranch in Jenner.

For a list of all Outstanding in the Field events for 2022, go here.