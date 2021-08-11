New Restaurant: Nash & Proper

It’s safe to say that Nash & Proper founders Cecil Rhodes and Jake Bombard haven’t sat still since they first rocked Sacramento’s food scene with their food truck featuring Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches back in 2018. Since then, they’ve opened a ghost kitchen in Northgate and two brick-and-mortar locations, one in downtown Sacramento—made possible when they won the Calling All Dreamers contest sponsored by the Downtown Sacramento Foundation—and the other in Elk Grove, a longtime aspiration of Rhodes’. “Every time the truck came to Elk Grove for an event, we always got love, so opening there was always on the top of my list,” says the chef. In addition to the beloved sandwich, Nash & Proper’s menu includes quarter and half birds, impressive sides, chicken and waffles (weekends only) and an over-the-top ice cream chicken sandwich made with ice cream from their K Street neighbor, Devil May Care, available only at the downtown location.

Nash & Proper

1023 K St.; (916) 426-6712;

9080 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove; (916) 897-8437;

nashandproper.com