Mother’s Day Weekend Wine

This weekend, local wineries are pulling out the red carpet for Mom with a collection of unique events and special offerings for Mother’s Day. The sun will be out and the wine will be flowing!

Here are just a few examples of the events being offered around the region:

Nothin’ Like Mama—A Mother’s Day Experience with Last Supper Society and Casino Mine Ranch, Plymouth

This Mother’s Day experience is a “food, wine and art experience featuring five artists creating works inspired by or featuring women and mothers.” According to Last Supper Society’s chef, Byron Hughes, “We’re exploring the creative and emotional similarities between how we experience art, food and wine while honoring women and mothers.”

Friday, May 6, 6–9 p.m.: The first event is an artist dinner under the stars. At this event, attendees will dine with the featured artists and will be afforded the opportunity to preview and purchase the art.

Saturday, May 7, noon–4 p.m.: The main event for the weekend will be set up like an art walk, where attendees can explore the art exhibits installed by each of the five artists while sipping wine, like Casino Mine Ranch Mourvedre, and tasting the food creations, including West African Maafe Stew from chef Byron Hughes. Guests are encouraged to utilize all of their senses for a full appreciation of the experience. Following the viewing of the art, guests are invited to stay and enjoy the winery grounds where DJ Rock Bottom will be playing music, and fresh baked pizzas and wine by the glass can be purchased.

More information and tickets for these two events are available on Casino Mine Ranch’s website.

Mother’s Day Weekend at Lone Buffalo Vineyards, Auburn

May 7–8

All moms are invited for a special treat and Lone Buffalo tradition in honor of Mother’s Day—new releases, live music and food trucks.

Sparkling Rosé Mimosas starting at 11 a.m.

Complimentary tasting or flights for Mom (proof of mom-hood required)

Taste New Releases: 2021 Savvy B (Skin Contact Sauvignon Blanc), 2021 Just Pet Nat (Bubbly Torrontes)

Food Trucks: Saturday—Get Fried California Asian Fusion/Sunday —Authentic Street Taco

Live Music 1–4 p.m.: Saturday—Stardust Highway/Sunday—Brotherly Mud

Local Vendors: Ternero Olive Oil and Touchstone Crystal Jewelry from Susan Stetz

Seating is first come, first served. Reservations required for groups of six or more.

For more information, please visit Lone Buffalo Vineyards or call (530) 823-1159.

Mother’s Day Picnic at the La Rapita Oak Tree at Bokisch Vineyards, Lodi

May 8

Treat the special moms in your life to the perfect picnic situated in the middle of our beautiful Terra Alta Vineyard under La Rapita oak tree this Mother’s Day! The winery will supply the picnic table, tablecloth, ice bucket and flowers. You supply the picnic! All moms will receive one complimentary glass of wine and there will be a full bar under the oak tree for glass and bottle purchases to pair with your picnic.

There is a $50 charge per picnic table with a max of six people per table ($40 for Bokisch Wine Club members). Two different time slots are available: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2 p.m.–4 p.m. Guests must make a separate reservation if they would like to enjoy our lawn area after the event. To make a reservation, please visit Bokisch Vineyards.