With summer nights upon us, Mediterranean Vineyards’ summer concert series has started. The winery is featuring live music every Saturday evening, 5–8 p.m. Guests are invited to come to the winery in Somerset, grab a seat on the lawn or at a table with friends to enjoy wine, food, music and good times, as the sun sets over the vineyards.

Over the next few weeks, the winery will host the following artists:

Deb Smith—July 10

Jason Weeks—July 17

Jonny Mojo—July 24

Amanda Grey—July 31

Sierra Gypsies—Aug. 7

The cost ranges from $10 to $150 for non-club members, and from complimentary to $125 for club members. The website lists these available options:

Lawn tickets will reserve your space on the lawn. $10, complimentary for wine club members.

Deck tickets include a reserved table on the deck for up to four people with a dedicated estate host to serve you. Two bottles of wine, crudités platter, bread and crackers with olive oil and balsamic dip, and meat and cheese charcuterie are included in ticket pricing. Additional fees apply for larger groups. $115–$140

VIP oasis experience includes a reserved table for up to four people with a dedicated estate host to serve you. Two bottles of wine, crudités platter, bread and crackers with olive oil and balsamic dip, and meat and cheese charcuterie are included in ticket pricing. Additional fees apply for larger groups. $125–$150

Visitors will have access to an outdoor wine and sangria bar, and can purchase picnic-style food on site. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit Mediterranean Vineyards.