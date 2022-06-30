Loyal Legion Beer Hall to Open

Portland-based Loyal Legion Beer Hall will open its first California location on Friday, July 8, in downtown Sacramento.

The beer hall has a 55-foot-long central bar and 99 Northern California beers on tap, along with tap takeovers, meet-the-brewer events and rare beers. It also offers craft cocktails, a large brown-liquor selection and a pub food menu with a lot of plant-food-based options.

“We think that Sacramento is one of the most exciting craft-beer cities in California,” says managing partner Kurt Huffman, explaining why the company chose to open its first California location here.

Loyal Legion has been named one of “Portland’s Best Beer Bars” by Thrillist and “Best Bar in All of Oregon” by iHeart.

Loyal Legion Beer Hall is located on the ground floor at 921 12th St. It will hold a grand opening on July 8 starting at 6 p.m.