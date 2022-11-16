let the party begin

As the evenings lengthen and the holidays approach, you may find yourself wanting to invite friends over for a cozy meal at home. But what if you’re not an absolute whiz in the kitchen, or you get stage fright at the thought of putting your entertaining skills in the spotlight? We turned to a pair of entertaining savants—sisters Hanna Ray Flores and Lea Raymond—for tips to help you pull off a perfectly simple, simply perfect autumn dinner party.

Hanna and Lea are the brains behind Hauste (pronounced host), which produces digital dinner party guides featuring easy-to-follow, 1-2-3 instructions that take the stress out of entertaining. The sisters come by their love of entertaining naturally: They were raised in Folsom by parents who hosted dinner parties nearly every weekend. “Some people have generational wealth,” Hanna jokes. “We have generational hosts.” As adults (Hanna is 31, Lea 22), they’ve made it their mission to instruct a new generation in the art of entertaining graciously.

For this autumnal dinner, they teamed up with local winemakers Sean and Nicole Minor, who supplied both the wine pairings and their beautiful backyard for the party. Hanna and Lea settled on an apple-forward menu, with apples featured as an ingredient in every course, from appetizer (a creamy whipped goat cheese spread topped with honey-glazed apples, dates and bacon) to dessert (an impressive-looking brown butter tarte tatin that’s a snap to make). For the main course, they chose brick chicken, also known as chicken under a brick: Roasted chicken legs are weighted down with a foil-wrapped brick and seared in a hot skillet for seductively crispy skin, then served with tarragon-scented beurre blanc and an apple thyme chutney that brings the apple theme home. They also made silky mashed potatoes, colorful roasted carrots and a shaved Brussels sprouts salad with apple cider vinaigrette.

GETTING READY

According to Hanna and Lea, preparation is the key to a successful dinner party. Do whatever you can in the days leading up to the event so that you aren’t frazzled when your guests arrive. That way, you can enjoy your own party. Plan the menu and shop for groceries at least a week in advance. Set your table the day before. Pro tip: Set out your serving pieces and label each with a Post-it note so you know what food goes where. You won’t want to have to scrounge around for a bowl at the last minute.

VINTAGE FINDS

Hanna and Lea are inveterate thrifters who frequently score beautiful glassware and serving pieces at Goodwill and secondhand shops. Mixing vintage with new ensures your table won’t ever look boring or basic.

SETTING THE TABLE

Hanna and Lea decided on a palette of neutrals and naturals to let the food shine. They used a cream-colored linen tablecloth topped with a cream woven runner, along with rustic wood chargers, scalloped-edge plates in speckled oatmeal from World Market and delicate gauzy napkins tied with thin velvet ribbon. Tapers and tea lights provide a warm glow. And instead of florals, they opted for a bit of greenery. (You can purchase greens from Trader Joe’s or forage from your own backyard.) Pro tip: If your table isn’t big enough to seat everyone, Hanna and Lea recommend covering it with a larger sheet of plywood and topping it with a pretty tablecloth. No one will know the difference!

SETTING THE MOOD

Greet your guests with a cocktail, like this fruity sangria made with Pinot Noir.

KNOW YOUR PLACE

Where do I belong? That’s the dilemma guests face when the host calls everyone to the table. Lea and Hanna have an easy fix for that: place cards. “We always do place cards,” says Hanna. “People are shy about seating themselves. This tells them where to go, and also helps introduce them to others at the table.” Adds Lea: “So much awkwardness—gone!” The sisters also like to leave a menu—either printed or handwritten—at every place setting. “It gets guests excited for what’s to come,” Hanna explains.

GUEST DUTIES

It’s not only the host who has responsibilities for making sure the party is a success; guests do, too. Here are Lea and Hanna’s tips for great guesting:

– First and foremost, be on time.

– Be respectful of your fellow guests.

– Ask questions and be open to conversation.

We all know we’re not supposed to show up to a party empty-handed. But instead of bringing flowers (which may inconvenience your hosts as they search for a vase), bring a bottle of champagne or good whiskey. You can also have something delivered the next day: either flowers or something sweet, like chocolates from Ginger Elizabeth. And if you really want to endear yourself to the host, send over a housecleaner the day after a big party.

THE RIGHT NUMBER

According to Hanna and Lea, six to eight people is the sweet spot for a dinner party. Fewer people and the conversation may lag. More and you’ll feel like a traffic controller. Consider inviting people who don’t know each other. “Who knows?” says Lea. “You could create a new friendship, or someone might meet their future husband.” Make sure to include at least one guest who likes to ask questions: That person will mix things up like the swizzle stick in a cocktail.

THE PLAYLIST

Don’t forget music; it sets the tone and puts guests at ease. For this dinner, Hanna and Lea came up with a jazzy playlist that leans heavily on ’70s standards from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel and The Beatles, plus music by Taylor Swift, Kasey Musgraves, Margie Rogers and others. For a link to the playlist, download the Spotify app and create a free account. Press the top-right camera icon in the search tab to scan the Spotify Code below.

WINE TIME

Sean Minor Wines has winemaking operations both in Sonoma and on the Central Coast. But owners Sean and Nicole chose to raise their four children in Sacramento, where they do a lot of entertaining and hosting of their own—over Sean Minor Wines, of course. Their wines are sold in all 50 states as well as in 15 countries. Nicole supplied tasting notes for the wines paired with the meal:

SEAN MINOR CALIFORNIA SERIES SAUVIGNON BLANC 2021: Vibrant and juicy with aromas of fresh ruby grapefruit, citrus and tropical fruit. On the palate, the combined flavors of lush melon, fig and lime are balanced perfectly to form a crisp, mouthwatering texture. A compelling finish leads to another sip. Serve with Whipped Goat Cheese With Rosemary Honey Bacon, Apples and Dates.

SEAN MINOR SIGNATURE SERIES PINOT NOIR 2021: Leads with well-knit, rich flavors of cherry, plum, blueberry and hints of cedar bark. Elegant velvety texture; blood orange, dark cherry and earthy notes glide across the palate. Beautifully structured with sleek, bright acidity and a clean finish. Serve with Brick Chicken.

SEAN MINOR SIGNATURE SERIES CHARDONNAY 2021: Merged flavors of baked green apple, soft rounded hints of lemon scone, and sweet cream finished with a hint of cardamom and spice. Serve with Brown Butter Apple Tarte Tatin.

HAUSTE: WHAT IS IT?

Hauste supplies downloadable party guides called Hauste Its. Each one includes a three course menu, recipes, shopping list, prep schedule, wine and cocktail pairings, styling tips and curated playlist—everything you need to achieve your inner Martha. “We’re a steppingstone to those entertaining skills,” says Lea. Each party guide has a theme, an estimated cost per person and a difficulty level, from easy to pro. Cost: $16–$26. For more information, go to hauste.co.

Sean Minor Sangria

1 orange, sliced

1 apple, cubed

1 bottle Sean Minor

California Series Pinot Noir

⅓ cup apple brandy

2 cinnamon sticks

5 whole star anise

Add apples and oranges to a pitcher and muddle with a spoon to release juices.

Add wine and brandy and stir to combine. Add cinnamon sticks and star anise to the

pitcher. Serve over ice, adding some fruit to each glass.

Whipped Goat Cheese with Rosemary Honey Bacon, Apples and Dates

6 slices of bacon, chopped

⅓ cup honey

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)

12 Medjool dates, pitted and

torn into bite-size pieces

1 apple, cut into bite-size pieces

2 logs (16 ounces) creamy goat cheese,

room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Crostini

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking

sheet with parchment paper. Place the

bacon on the sheet.

In a small bowl, combine honey, brown

sugar, rosemary, cayenne and a pinch of

salt. Drizzle half of the honey mixture over

bacon and toss until coated.

Scatter dates and apples around the bacon.

Bake for 10–12 minutes, until bacon is crisp.

Meanwhile, combine goat cheese, cream

cheese, olive oil and a pinch of salt in a food

processor and pulse until smooth

and creamy.

Spoon goat cheese mixture into a serving

bowl or onto a charcuterie board and top

with warm bacon, apples and dates.

Drizzle with the remaining honey mixture.

Serve with crostini.

Make ahead: The goat cheese spread

can be made 3 days ahead and kept in

the fridge. Bring to room temperature

before serving.

Brick Chicken

8 chicken leg quarters (extra fat and skin trimmed and patted dry)

¾ tablespoon dried rosemary

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground

black pepper

2 lemons, sliced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Equipment: You will need 2 bricks wrapped in heavy-duty foil and a castiron

skillet

Lay chicken leg quarters on a cookie sheet and season with dried rosemary,

salt and pepper.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a cast-iron skillet (or heavy-bottomed

pan) in the oven to heat.

Remove hot skillet, drizzle with olive oil and put seasoned chicken leg quarters

in a skillet, skin side down, and top with lemon slices. Place foil-wrapped

bricks on top of the chicken and put the skillet in the oven for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, remove the skillet from the oven, turn the chicken over,

remove juices from the pan, retop with bricks and return to the oven for 30

minutes, or until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Remove from the oven. Place the skillet on the stovetop and cook the

chicken on each side over high heat for a few minutes to crisp the skin.

Silky Mashed Potatoes

3 pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes

4 ounces cream cheese,

room temperature

1 cup half-and-half

1 teaspoon salt

White pepper

Peel potatoes and boil until soft in heavily salted water, about 25 minutes. Drain the

potatoes and mash with a hand mixer. Add half-and-half and cream cheese and mix

until very smooth. Season with salt and white pepper.

Tarragon Beurre Blanc

2 shallots, peeled and roughly chopped

½ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, finely chopped

Juice from half lemon

Salt and white pepper to taste

In a heavy saucepan, boil shallots, wine and vinegar

over high heat until liquid is syrupy and reduced by half,

about 8 minutes. Turn heat down to medium, add cream

and simmer 10 minutes. Drain liquid and discard solids.

Return liquid to saucepan over low heat. Whisk in

2 tablespoons of butter and the tarragon. Add remaining

butter a few pieces at a time, whisking constantly

and adding new pieces before previous ones have

completely liquefied. (The sauce should maintain

consistency of hollandaise.) Lift the pan from heat

occasionally to cool the mixture. Do not boil.

Remove from heat, add lemon juice and whisk until

completely emulsified. Season to taste with salt and

pepper. Serve warm with the chicken.

Apple Thyme Chutney

1 large yellow onion,

cut into ½-inch wedges

2 green apples, peeled,

cored and cut into ½-inch dice

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon grainy mustard

½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and add onions. Saute until translucent

and starting to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Add apples, vinegar, brown

sugar, mustard and thyme. Stir well to combine and cook until the apples soften,

about 10–15 minutes. Add butter and season with salt and pepper. Serve the

chutney alongside the chicken.

Honey Roasted Carrots

2 pounds carrots, peeled and tops removed

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons honey

1½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2½ tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place carrots

on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive

oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to

evenly coat. Spread into an even layer. Roast

for 20 minutes, then remove from oven.

In a small bowl, stir together honey and apple

cider vinegar. Drizzle carrots with honey

mixture and toss well to evenly coat. Return

to the oven and roast until tender, about 5 to

10 minutes longer. Remove from the oven,

toss again and sprinkle with fresh parsley and

thyme. Serve warm.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Pomegranate Salad

Dressing

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad

1½ pounds Brussels sprouts,

halved and thinly shaved

¼ cup freshly chopped parsley

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Shaved Parmesan

¼ cup chopped almonds, lightly toasted

To make dressing, add ingredients to a jar with lid and shake until combined.

Set aside.

To make salad, place Brussels sprouts, parsley and pomegranate seeds in

a serving bowl. Toss with dressing. Add shaved Parmesan, top with toasted

almonds and serve immediately.

Brown Butter Apple Tarte Tatin

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 stick (8 tablespoons) salted butter

½ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 Honeycrisp apples, sliced into ½-inch

rounds, seeds removed

Vanilla bean ice cream for serving

Flaky sea salt

Equipment: You will need an oven-safe skillet

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

On a lightly floured surface, press the 2 sheets of puff pastry together

to make 1 large sheet. Trim to fit the size of the skillet you will be using

for the tart. Wrap puff pastry dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate until

ready to use.

Heat the skillet over low heat and brown the butter, about 10 minutes.

Add brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla and cook, stirring until the

mixture is well combined. Remove pan from heat. Lay apple rounds in the

pan, working from the outer edge in, fitting as many as possible.

Place skillet over medium heat and cook until the apples become golden

brown, about 10 minutes. Flip over each apple round so the cooked edge

faces up and the uncooked edge is face down in the mixture.

Place pastry over apples and press down gently, tucking the sides of the

pastry under the apples as best you can. Make 3 small cuts in the center

of the pastry. (If making ahead, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until

ready to use.) Place skillet on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or

until the pastry is deep golden brown.

Remove from the oven. Let cool in the skillet for 15 minutes. Run a knife

around the edge to loosen. Carefully invert onto a serving plate. If any

apples fall out of place, just rearrange them. Serve warm topped with ice

cream and sprinkled with flaky sea salt.