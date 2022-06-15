Jumbleberry Pie Returns

Last summer’s extreme heat had a most unfortunate effect for a local pie shop: It caused the failure of the cane berry crop, forcing Real Pie Company to remove its famous Jumbleberry Pie from the lineup for many months. But with the recent return of berries to markets, Jumbleberry Pie will make a comeback to the menu on Saturday, June 18. The pie features a flaky butter crust stuffed with sweet blackberries, raspberries, cherries and wild blueberries. A star-shaped cutout in the top crust reveals the jumble of beautiful berries within. It’s the perfect summer pie. Jumbleberry Pie (and other pies as well) are available at Real Pie Company’s Sacramento store (2425 24th St.) and at Nugget Markets in West Sac, Elk Grove, Davis, Vacaville, El Dorado Hills and Roseville. (916) 838-4007; www.realpiecompany.com