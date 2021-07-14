With a Master’s degree in Viticulture and Enology from UC Davis plus real world experience in both craft beer and wine, Brian Keck found his calling in craft spirits and with his family – founded the J.J. Pfister Distilling Company in Sacramento in 2017. Joined by Chris Johnson and Mike Moore, two distillers with exemplary backgrounds and experience, the J.J. Pfister Distilling team blends their respective training, unique approach to fermentation and distillation and use of local Sacramento Valley ingredients, to create certified organic craft spirits.

Today, the J.J. Pfister portfolio offers seven certified organic craft spirits, including Capitol Gin , Rye Vodka , Navy Strength Rum , Apple Brandy , Eau De Vie , Drakas , and American Single Malt Whiskey as well as two premium spirits, High Rye Bourbon and Rye Whiskey .

Leveraging the growing craft spirits portfolio, the J.J. Pfister operations team took advantage of the past year to expand its Sacramento production facility and visitors center – which now boasts a new restaurant, patio, barrel room and multiple bar areas to enjoy craft cocktails, farm fresh dining options, and of course, craft spirit tastings. As a family-owned business, the J.J. Pfister team was intent on offering the local Sacramento community a VIP experience – excellent service, farm fresh entrees, and premium craft spirits – at great prices.

With the re-opening of California restaurants and bars, the J.J. Pfister Tasting Room and Restaurant has expanded its “meals from the farm” menus (now offering lunch, dinner and weekend brunch), curated cocktail list and hours of operation for the Summer season – now open Thursday-Saturday, 11am-9pm, and Sunday, 11am-7pm. J.J. Pfister also hosts special events at the Distillery, including the J.J. Pfister Anniversary event – which is held every August.

