Photo from Sac Food and Booze Instagram

With last month’s Sacramento Bacon Fest barely in the rearview mirror, get ready for another over-the-top celebration of food in all its finger-licking deliciousness: Sac Hot Chicken Battle is set to take place next Thursday, June 16, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Southside Park.

Local restaurants, including Hawks Public House, Pangaea Bier Café and Bawk!, and food trucks such as Nash & Tender and Mumpy’s Street Eats will battle for the title of Best Hot Chicken in Sacramento.

Attendees will get unlimited hot chicken tastings, along with dessert, a cocktail from The Roost, a commemorative tasting glass and samplings from 12 local breweries, including Big Stump, Device and New Helvetia. They’ll also get to vote for their favorite hot chicken.

Tickets are $75. Proceeds go to City of Refuge Sacramento, which works with unhoused youth and young adults. For tickets and more information, go to www.hotchickenbattle.com.

Photo from Sac Hot Chicken Battle’s Instagram

