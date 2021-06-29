Hooray for the Red, White and Blue Cake

Freeport Bakery is taking orders for its popular July 4 mini cake, a tiny, two-tiered extravaganza that would make a perfect—and patriotic—centerpiece for your Independence Day celebration.

Layers of buttermilk cake are filled with lemon buttercream and raspberry preserves, then frosted with Italian buttercream frosting. The itty-bitty cake is decorated with red, white and blue fondant stars and a festive blue-and-white-starred fabric ribbon. The cake feeds 1–2 people and costs $35.95.

Freeport Bakery typically sells 40 of the cakes during the week leading up to July 4. To make sure you get one, order in advance, either by phone (48 hours’ notice) or online (72 hours’ notice). The last day to order is Thursday, July 1, at 3 p.m.

Freeport Bakery: 2966 Freeport Blvd.; (916) 442-4256; www.freeportbakery.com