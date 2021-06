An old airplane hangar, once home to a Delta crop duster, has been converted into a taproom for Hemly Cider. Located in Courtland, the company makes estate-grown pear and apple hard cider. The Hemly Hangar is open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday –Sunday for tastings and cider to go. 12345 River Road, Courtland; hemlycider.com.