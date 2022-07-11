Hawaiian Soul Food at Kau Kau

Hawaiian soul food? Yup. That’s what they serve at KAU KAU, which recently opened in the East Sac space that was once home to Evan’s Kitchen. The restaurant serves lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, featuring dishes that put an island spin on classics, such as the Kau Kau Benedict (poached eggs and house-made Spam on crispy taro cakes) and, in a twist on chicken and waffles, there’s a macadamia nut waffle topped with crispy chicken katsu and served with Sriracha mango syrup. 855 57th St.; (916) 431-7043; IG: @kaukau916