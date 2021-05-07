If your inner bartender gets a thrill from sampling an offbeat coconut gin made in Maine or an extra-old cognac from a fourth-generation French distiller, then you need to visit Good Bottle. The downtown liquor store launched in late 2019 by Chris Sinclair and Emily Neuhauser is stocked with an impressive selection of unexpected and hard-to-find wines and spirits, all of them aimed to take your home bar to a new level.

Veterans of Sacramento’s hospitality scene (Sinclair is a sought-after bar consultant; Neuhauser earned her chops at Pangaea Bier Cafe), the business partners envisioned a shop where customers could get great service and expert advice about stocking their bar, regardless of their alcohol IQ.

“Our goal is to expose people to things that they might not be used to, but not push them too hard outside the comfort zone,” says Sinclair, who made a name for himself bartending at The Red Rabbit. “We take the customer’s lead, but we’re very enthusiastic about sharing our knowledge.”

Good Bottle sponsors two monthly wine clubs—one for entry-level enthusiasts and a spendier version focused on regionality and terroir—as well as a cocktail kit club, which supplies members with a recipe, booze and all the fixin’s for domestic mixologists to do their thing. Good Bottle also sells quirky barware and practical tools for building out your home setup.

Sinclair hosts The Good Bottle Podcast, now in its third season, with alcohol distributor Drew Garrison. “We were already having these conversations, so we figured why not record them?” explains Sinclair.

For the Good Bottle folks, the larger aim is to encourage memorable moments in the lives of their customers. “We curate experiences as much as we do products,” says Sinclair. “Sharing a good cocktail with a friend is what it’s all about. Our goal is to help facilitate those experiences.” 1123 11th St.; (916) 309-4868; goodbottleshop.com