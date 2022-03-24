Ginger Elizabeth Heads to Brooklyn To Teach

Sacramento’s Ginger Elizabeth Hahn will teach an intensive macaron class in Brooklyn May 23–25. The cost for the three-day course is $1,260.

The course description calls it a “deep dive” that includes how to make traditional macarons and fillings such as ganaches, caramels and jams, as well as macaron ice cream sandwiches, petits gateaux, entremets, ice cream pints and macaron lollipops. Participants will receive a signed copy of Hahn’s “The Macaron Cookbook.” Hahn is the owner of Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates and Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie.

The course is offered through Valrhona, the high-end chocolate maker. Members of Valrhona’s North American Cercle V receive a 30% discount on the class fee. An online version of the class will be offered on May 26. Hahn is also working on classes in Sacramento.

For more information, go here.