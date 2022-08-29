Get Your Tickets Now for the Village Feast

If you want to attend this year’s Village Feast, you have until Wednesday, Aug. 31, to buy tickets at the presale price of $150. After that date, tickets will cost $165.

The Village Feast is a local tradition based on the French grand aioli, a communal meal that features grilled meat, seasonal vegetables and large quantities of the garlicky mayonnaise known as aioli. Until the pandemic disrupted everything, the Village Feast was held in the city of Davis’s Central Park. This year, it will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, in two locations: Great Bear Vineyards in Davis and Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown Sacramento. Participants will sit at communal tables and serve themselves from giant platters of food.

The feast is a fundraiser for Davis Farm to School and Les Dames d’Escoffier. It will also feature a silent auction of food- and travel-related items. For tickets or more information, go here.