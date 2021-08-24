Get Your S’mores

If you love s’mores (and who doesn’t?), you’ll want to know about S’moresfest, an under-the-stars fundraiser for YMCA of Superior California.

Early-bird tickets are now on sale for the event, set to take place 5:30–9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Sacramento Central YMCA Field on W Street. The festivities will include a barbecue dinner, s’mores dessert competition, live music, beer and wine, and camp games including cornhole, archery and a tomahawk throw. There will also be live and silent auctions and a raffle.

Early-bird tickets cost $50. That price is good until Sept. 18.

Proceeds benefit the Y’s youth programs. For tickets, go here.