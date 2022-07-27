Figs To Star in Seasonal Dinner in Winters

L’Apero les Trois, a new aperitif tasting room in Winters, will hold the first in a series of seasonal dinners on Monday, Aug. 29. Each dinner will be centered around the flavor of one of L’Apero’s six aperitifs.

The menu for the four-course August dinner, based on figs, will feature a main course of quail with a fig-and-onion stuffing, served with polenta and blistered green beans. There will be appetizers (prosciutto-stuffed figs and harvest flatbread with grapes, figs and blue cheese), followed by peach and nectarine burrata with fig bread and French butter and, for dessert, fresh fig ice cream sandwiches. The dishes will be paired with wines from Berryessa Gap Winery. Tickets are $150 per person, which includes tax and tip.

Local cookbook author Georgeanne Brennan and Berryessa Gap owner Corinne Martinez and winemaker Nicole Salengo teamed up several months ago to open L’Apero les Trois, which makes French-style aperitifs from local ingredients: quince, orange, apricot, green walnut, Mission fig and Meyer lemon.

The second seasonal dinner, focusing on quince, will be held in October.

For tickets or more information, go to www.laperolestrois.com.