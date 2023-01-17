Farm Dinners at Park Winters

Park Winters, a historic 1865 inn on the outskirts of Winters, is bringing back its weekly Farm Dinners. The Friday and Saturday night dinners feature a four-course tasting menu in the property’s modern barn.

The dinners, by reservation only, cost $125 per person, plus tax and tip. Wine pairings are also available for $65.

The menus feature local products and change based on what’s seasonally available. According to the website, a sample menu includes bread service, crab salad, mushroom consommé, pan-seared Duroc pork chop served family style, and Meyer lemon curd with hazelnut praline and toasted meringue. A vegetarian option is also available.

Park Winters is also offering a special Valentine’s Day menu on Feb. 10, 11, 12 and 14, also at $125 per person. A glass of champagne will be served by the outdoor fire.

For reservations or more information, go here. Park Winters is at 27850 County Road 26, Winters.