El Dorado Wine Passport 2023

Wineries in El Dorado County are celebrating the return of the sun and welcoming visitors back with their popular festival, now in its 32nd year, Passport to The Great Out There, the weekend of April 22–23. This event showcases “the daring spirit, creative freedom, inspiring Sierra landscape, dynamic agriculture, and the character-rich true-grit culture of this cult-classic mountain wine region,” according to the El Dorado Winery Association.

Attendees can purchase tickets for 1 or 2 days, at a cost of $55 or $75 respectively. This year, the festival returns to its open house style, so no reservations are required. Those interested in attending the Passport to The Great Out There can peruse event offerings on the El Dorado Wines website. Examples of the offerings include:

MADROÑA VINEYARDS (Camino/Apple Hill)

“Come celebrate our 50th Anniversary with us as we showcase wines from our estate vineyards planted in 1973. This year’s focus will be on savory vegetarian sliders matched with a multi-vintage flight as well as a french fry bar highlighting how mountain-grown wines pair with unique and exciting aiolis! And of course, we’ll be doing our annual Passport sale on the sustainable blend, El Tinto Lot 42. At just $144/case (during Passport only), this is the “go-to” blend everyone is looking for. See you at Madroña!”

MELLOWOOD VINEYARD (Somerset/Fair Play)

“Enjoy Kenyan barbecue and a flight of award-winning wines, featuring Mellowood Estate Syrahs and Zinfandel, as well as Rose and Pinot Noir. Relax in the picnic Grove under the trees overlooking the Syrah vineyard and try your hand at corn hole and horseshoes. Or choose to sit in the indoor barrel room where we offer barrel tasting of our 2022 vintage wines. Ticket holders will enjoy Member for a Day status with a discount on all bottles purchased and we will offer special pricing on select cases.”

NARROW GATE VINEYARDS (Placerville)

“Celebrate biodynamic-grown wine in El Dorado Wine Country paired with a specially curated tasting plate highlighting herbs grown on the farm. Learn how to practically apply these regenerative farming methods in your own backyard garden through an interactive display of biodynamic preparations that will transform the soil in your own backyard garden, including a Farmer Frank takeaway handout. Cellar Club discounts for all Passport attendees.”

Ticket sales end on April 20, or when tickets sell out, whichever comes first. Groups wishing to enjoy the event together should purchase tickets together. For a complete overview of the event, attendee policies, and tickets, please visit Passport to The Great Out There.