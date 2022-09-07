El Dorado County’s WINEcation

Wineries in El Dorado County are ready to celebrate in 2022, after a devastating 2021—which included the Caldor fire and another year of reduced capacity and traffic due to Covid restrictions. To welcome visitors back to the region and raise money for the area’s winery association, El Dorado wineries are hosting a brand new event called WINEcation, Sept. 17–18. With approximately 90 wine grape varieties planted across the region, various microclimates and elevations, wineries are showcasing the quality and diversity of wine offerings.

Attendees can purchase tickets for one or two days, at a cost between $60 or $90, respectively. During the ticket buying process, attendees can schedule tasting times at any of nearly 20 locations.

According to the organizers, WINEcation is meant to be “an immersive wine event where participating wineries are transformed into a unique destination where attendees can experience wine like never before. Whether it’s sipping Sangiovese at an Italian Villa in Tuscany, enjoying an aromatic Grenache Blanc at a bistro in Paris, or popping bubbles off the bow of a cruise ship at sea, all of this is possible at WINEcation!” Those interested in treating themselves to a WINEcation can peruse event offerings on the El Dorado Wines website, where listings are arranged by sub-region for easier scheduling. Examples of the offerings include:

BATIA VINEYARDS

Welcome aboard the SS Batia—join us on a “virtual” cruise as you navigate the smooth wines at our downtown Placerville location. We look forward to welcoming you on board with our beautiful wines, delightful bites and special wine deals just for WINEcation adventurers!

VIA ROMANO VINEYARDS

Just like Via Romano‘s ancestors who arrived from Italy in the turn of the 20th century, you will be transported to a little Italian neighborhood. There you will join in a rousing game of bocce ball, eat Pasta Bolognese and Pizza Bianca and drink a glass of our delicious Fiasco Rosso with the neighbors. After which you will be cooled off with a serving of Fiasco Bianco Granita infused with Fresh Rosemary. All Winecation ticket holders will receive special family pricing of 20% off all wine purchases. Our club members, who are family to us, will receive an extra 20% off.

CHATEAU d’ ESTIENNE

Embark on a journey to Portugal with Château d’ Estienne and discover our beautiful wines and stunning views—you can even see Pyramid Peak in Tahoe on a clear day. While at Chateau d’ Estienne you will be immersed in a tour of Portugal with exclusive tasting stations throughout the property accompanied by light bites. WINEcation guests will also be treated to barrel tastings and automatic discounts with your purchase of two or more bottles.

According to the Executive Director of the El Dorado Winery Association, Kara Sather, “The goal is to create a sense of exploration and immersion into the great winemaking centers of the world without leaving El Dorado County,” and to “recreate that feeling of discovery and excitement you experience when traveling but to also emphasize the connection between our modern-day examples of these locally grown wines and their genetic places of origin.

Because reservations are required at all participating wineries, tickets are limited. Groups wishing to enjoy the event together, should purchase tickets together. For a complete overview of the event, attendee policies, and tickets, please visit https://eldoradowines.org/winecation.