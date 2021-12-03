Easy Cookies for the Holidays

So you don’t have time to make your own holiday cookies from scratch this year, but you still want to look like you made some effort? Local pastry chef Jane Anderson has the answer for that: cookie decorating kits with premade sugar cookies and everything necessary to decorate them. There are two options: The gingerbread family cookie kit includes two large, two medium and two small gingerbread people, along with three bags of frosting in red, white and green, two containers of matching sprinkles and six sets of googly eyes. The blue cookie kit contains eight cookies (two each in the shape of trees, snowflakes, snowmen and ornaments), plus frostings and sprinkles in shades of blue and white. The cookies taste a far sight better than the slice-and-bake stuff you buy at the grocery store; after all, Anderson used to make all the desserts at downtown’s Ella restaurant. And you get a chance to put your own stamp on the design of the cookies. No one will ever know you didn’t make them yourself. Each kit comes in a pretty box and costs $30. Pickup is available Dec. 5–21. To order a kit, DM Anderson through her Instagram account @janedoughsweets.