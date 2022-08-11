Duo Behind Milestone Open Third Restaurant in EDH

The owners of Milestone and Mom & Pop Chicken Shop have just opened a third restaurant, Almighty Food Co., in El Dorado Hills. The restaurant, described as a fine-casual eatery, focuses on sustainability and will showcase products from local farms and purveyors.

The menu features sharable “tapas” such as Thai curry braised meatballs; salads, sandwiches and tartines; and “larger plates” such as cast-iron jerk chicken and truffle risotto. Much of the menu is vegetarian and gluten free, and there are numerous vegan options as well. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Partners Nick Dedier and Alexa Hazelton say their own “daily practice of eating well” influenced their decision to open Almighty Food Co.

4355 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills; www.almightyeats.com