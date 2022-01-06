COVID Hits Local Restaurants

COVID continues to wreak havoc with Sacramento’s restaurant industry. In just the past few days, Selland’s Market-Cafe, Bacon & Butter and Mulvaney’s B&L announced plans to limit hours or close temporarily because of staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. Selland’s on H Street will be open 4:30–8 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 4:30–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while Selland’s in El Dorado Hills will be closed entirely until Jan. 10. Bacon & Butter in Tahoe Park closed on Sunday, Jan. 2, and planned to reopen on Wednesday, but ended up extending the closure until Friday, when it expects to open for to-go service only. And Mulvaney’s closed this week after some staffers tested positive for COVID-19. It’s a tough time to own or work in a restaurant.