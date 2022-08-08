Cocktail Party for a Cause

Mulvaney’s B&L will hold a cocktail party on Monday, Aug. 15, to raise funds for reproductive justice.

The event will take place from 4–7 p.m. with food, wine, cocktails and a silent auction of items donated by members of Sacramento’s restaurant community, including two tickets to the Bridge Dinner in September; a week’s stay in a Hawaiian condo; a cocktail class for 15 at Hook & Ladder; and a chef’s tasting at Camden Spit & Larder.

Tickets start at $60, with all proceeds going to two organizations: Planned Parenthood and Access Reproductive Justice.

Mulvaney’s employees Sarah Wasson and Rosa Leonardo organized the event in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision. “We wanted to capture the camaraderie that we felt when we all got the news of the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” said Wasson.

For tickets, go to www.FriendsofRoesac.eventbrite.com.