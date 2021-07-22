When Bandera on Fair Oaks Boulevard closed in 2018, you could practically hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth from Arden Parkers all the way downtown. But now that BENNETT’S AMERICAN COOKING has moved into that hallowed space, all is well once again. The menu features classic chophouse entrees like hand-cut NY strip steak and seafood dishes such as pan-seared Alaskan halibut with cream corn, crispy prosciutto and scallion oil.

Bennett’s American Cooking

2232 Fair Oaks Blvd.;

(916) 515-9680;

bennettsamericancooking.com