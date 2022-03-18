Beignets for Beginners

After visiting New Orleans, pastry chef Jamie Marlene realized that Sacramento was missing something: beignets. So she started making the pillowy fried pastries, which she sells at SPIDERMONKEY’S DESSERT STUDIO in Arden Fair mall. How does she describe a beignet to someone who’s never tasted one? “We tell them it’s a French doughnut: crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside,” says Marlene, who makes both classic beignets (dusted with powdered sugar) and fancy ones, with extravagant toppings like strawberries and cream or pecans and caramel. “It’s something you have to experience,” she adds. spidermonkeysdessertstudio.com; IG spidermonkeysdessertstudio