Behind the Cellar Door, Amador’s first big wine festival of the year, is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. This celebration has been taking place for more than 25 years, and it offers ticket holders a chance to relax in one of California’s most beautiful wine regions, nestled in the Sierra foothills, while sipping on a diverse selection of award-winning wines.

Some 40+ wineries are scheduled to participate and they will be providing wine tasting, barrel samples, thoughtfully curated food pairings, wine education and history, and experiences such as the following:

Andis Wines

“We’ll discuss how we manage the yield of our vines, by pruning, green harvesting, effeuillage and more as you taste through a flight of our highly acclaimed wines including some unique estate grown varietals. You’ll leave with a vine cutting and propagation instructions and the knowledge to start your own vineyard! Delicious bites provided by Flora & Fauna Provisions.”

Iron Hub Winery

“Embrace your inner wine making desires as you create a wine blend with Iron Hub’s father-son wine making team, Tom and Spencer Jones. Barrel taste and blend on our lovely patio with gorgeous Sierra views. You will love the art of blending! Our wonderful Iron Hub team will also guide you through a progressive sampling of estate grown wines. Sample elegant pasta with taleggio and truffle sauce paired with our premium wine and end on a sweet note with Iron Hub’s famous Zinfandel brownie.”

It should be noted that wine enthusiasts planning to attend should make plans now as ticket sales end Sunday, March 19 at midnight. Tickets prices are $59 for a single day, and $89 for both days. To make participation a success, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Guests will be able to reserve up to 5 experiences each day. The time allotted for each experience is 60 minutes.

At the time of purchase, all attendees in a party will need to choose the desired dates, wineries and appointment times to complete the transaction. Individuals that purchase tickets separately cannot be combined into groups after the fact, so be sure to decide on your entire group’s itinerary and purchasing tickets together.

Group size, including any designated drivers, is limited to 6 people.

All attendees are expected to follow all safety and health protocols instituted by each winery.

For ticket sales and a complete list of winery offerings, please click here.