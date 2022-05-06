Aurora: New Rooftop Venue

Sacramento is getting a new downtown rooftop event space at the corner of 12th and J streets. Called Aurora, it opens next week for weddings, corporate events and parties.

Located atop a newly remodeled three-story building, the venue features a large tentlike structure on the roof that can accommodate up to 170 people. The building is across the street from the Sheraton Grand and three blocks from the State Capitol.

A real estate group from Portland, Oregon, purchased the building in 2019 and embarked on an $18 million adaptive-reuse project. Formerly home to the California Medical Association, it now houses a coworking facility called CENTRL Office.

The space is operated by ChefStable, a Portland-based restaurant group. Jennifer Robirds, a well-known Sacramento event and wedding planner, has signed on as Aurora’s venue manager. Dustin Newsome, who was a fixture in LA’s downtown cocktail scene before helping to reopen deVere’s Irish Pub in midtown, will oversee in-house bar service. Food service will be provided from a list of preferred caterers.

Rooftop bars and event spaces have become increasingly popular in the downtown area, with existing spaces at The Citizen and Kimpton Sawyer hotels and newer rooftop bars such as Darling Aviary at 712 K St. and Clayton Club at 1122 7th St.

For more information about Aurora, go here.