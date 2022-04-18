A Drink From the Land of Oz

In honor of “Wicked,” now at Sacramento’s SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, downtown’s Ella is serving a themed cocktail called Wicked Juice. It’s made with strawberry-infused tequila and green Chartreuse (so Elphaba!) and garnished with a Luxardo maraschino cherry speared on a tiny little broomstick. No doubt the drink is already “Defying Gravity” and is “Popular” with ticketholders.

“Wicked” is playing through April 24. Next up on Sacramento Broadway’s schedule: “Tootsie” (May 17–22), followed by “Come From Away” (Sept. 20–25). I can’t wait to see what fun drinks Ella will come up with for those shows. (I see a Tootsie Roll garnish in our future.) 1113 K St.; www.elladiningroomandbar.com