33rd Street Bistro Is Now a Food Truck

33rd Street Bistro, the once-iconic, now-defunct East Sac restaurant fondly remembered for its Chop Chop salad and Puget Sound sandwich, is planning a comeback of sorts after closing more than two years ago. Starting next week, it will be resurrected as Bistro 33 on the Go, a food truck serving a whittled-down menu of the restaurant’s most popular sandwiches and salads.

The truck will make its debut on Wednesday, June 1, from 4–9 p.m. at SacYard Community Tap House. In addition to the Puget Sound (Dungeness crab, shrimp, artichokes and cheddar), the truck will serve three OG sandwiches from 33rd Street Bistro: the Rainier (smoked chicken, mozzarella and mango mayo), Gorge (turkey, bacon and Havarti) and Pike’s Market (pesto, veggies and Cambozola). Two salads will be available: the Chop Chop (smoked turkey, salami, tomatoes and Provolone with creamy balsamic dressing) and Oregon Bleu (Buffalo chicken with walnuts, romaine and bleu cheese dressing). The truck will also serve fries, house-made chips and French doughnuts with chocolate sauce.

Brothers Fred and Matt Haines opened 33rd Street Bistro 27 years ago on Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento, serving upscale but affordably priced food with wide appeal. The restaurant’s success led them to open two more eateries, both named Bistro 33, in Davis and El Dorado Hills.

The original 33rd Street Bistro closed a little more than two years ago, just before the pandemic hit, when the building’s landlord refused to renew the brothers’ lease. “It would have gone on forever if the whole world didn’t go crazy on us,” said Fred Haines. As the pandemic progressed and restaurant business suffered everywhere, the brothers permanently closed the remaining bistros in Davis and El Dorado Hills. They still own and operate Wildwood Kitchen & Bar in the Pavilions shopping center, and they have plans for other projects, including an art gallery and restaurant space on R Street.

They decided to do a food truck “for fun and to keep the bistro name out there,” Haines explained, noting that they’ve gotten a lot of positive response to their social media posts about the truck. “Nobody says, ‘I miss Matt or Fred.’ It’s ‘Where’s that damn Rainier?’ It’s not about us; it’s about the food.”

In addition to the truck’s launch party June 1 at Sac Yard (1725 33rd St.), there are a few more dates on the books, including Friday, June 3, at Twisted Track Gallery (1730 12th St.); Saturday, June 4, at Nitty’s Cider (3201 Folsom Blvd.); Saturday, June 11, at Archival Gallery (3223 Folsom Blvd.); and Monday, June 27, back at SacYard.