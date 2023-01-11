ZWB Drops First Studio Album

With their first studio album dropping Jan. 13 and an album release show Jan. 14, January is a big month for power trio ZWB (Zach Waters Band)—and Waters himself is here to tell us all about it.

The 23-year-old rock/blues guitarist/vocalist, a fixture on the local music scene and a SAMMIES winner, describes the album as “very retro rock ’n’ roll. It’s like a cross between Hendrix and Van Halen.” While “Up & Running” is not the band’s first release—they’ve put out singles and some live stuff, including “Live from the Torch” (2021)—it is their first full-length studio effort, with all the bells and whistles.

“When I say ‘studio album,’ I mean eight tracks, with producers, engineers and great session guys,” says Waters, a Roseville native. Recorded at East Bay Recorders in Oakland, the album features some heavy hitters including veteran producer Michael Rosen (Santana, Journey, more) and session players from the Counting Crows, Smash Mouth and Joe Satriani. The songs, all originals, were written by Waters and his bassist, Grayson Roberts. “Some things were written by Grayson and me, some solely by me, and everything was at least arranged together,” says Waters. “It was a collaborative effort.”

Waters has high hopes for the album. “We’re really trying to get it on Billboard charts in 2023,” he says.

He thanks local fans for making it possible. “Sacramento has been so good to us,” Waters says. “This album is for all the people who have come out to see us in the clubs and supported us all these years.”

Following on the heels of the Jan. 13 release, ZWB—featuring Waters, bassist Roberts and drummer Paul Stamas—will get the party started with an album release show Jan. 14 at the recently-reopened Boardwalk, located at 9426 Greenback Lane in Orangevale. Starting time is 8 p.m. with opening acts The Darbies and Bad Mother Nature.

“Up & Running” will be available on all the major streaming platforms (Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, more) and on CD, Waters says.

For more information about the album and ZWB, visit zwbofficial.com.

Cathy Cassinos-Carr is a regular contributor to Sacramento Magazine.