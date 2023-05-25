WordPlay 2: Stories of Healing and Humor

It’s been said that it’s not the destination, but the journey that matters, and at the moment, the Sacramento collective All City Writers is firmly focused on that journey. You’ll see for yourself if you attend WordPlay 2, where ACW members will present six 15 minute-long spoken word sets taken from full-length solo shows in development, offering a glimpse into the journey toward production.

ACW is a first-of-its-kind organization built around helping spoken word artists grow their art professionally and create one-person shows featuring Sacramento talent. Its internationally touring members bring multidisciplinary experience, including performance poetry, theater arts, film, improv, music and teaching, to their artistic endeavors.

“This group started as an experiment,” says founder AndYes, who is also known as David Loret de Mola. “All I wanted to see was: If we get some of Sacramento’s best spoken word artists in a room to build together, what happens? And so far, it’s been nothing but magic.”

The artists—AndYes, Ike Torres, JRowe, Natachi Mez, Kintessa Quintanar and Jorge Quintana—will explore topics ranging from mental illness and childhood trauma to immigration and self-discovery.

Who: All City Writers

What: WordPlay 2

When: May 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Brickhouse Gallery & Art Complex, 2837 36th St.

Cost: $20. Buy tickets here.