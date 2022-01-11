wild & scenic film festival 2022

The pandemic, an endemic in the making, is messing with the arts again in ways that we had hoped to avoid. Nevada City’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival, whose 20th annual edition starts Thursday (Jan. 13) and runs through Jan. 23, will now be offered entirely online.

Omicron’s surge is one big factor; the region’s ongoing power outages are partly to blame, too.

“With Nevada County in a state of emergency and COVID rates rising, we felt postponing the in-person Fest was the most responsible thing to do so as not to burden the county’s infrastructure with our event,” Melinda Booth, executive director of the festival’s governing body, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), explained in a Jan. 7 statement. “We are so grateful to the community and all of our sponsors for helping us get to where we are and will miss seeing people in person next week.”

Films to be (small-)screened include “The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness,” “The Bird Nerds of Mono Lake,” “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock” and “The Hill Witches of Nevada County.”

Tickets, which (no surprise!) are available online, range from $50 for a five-session pass to $450 for access to 30 sessions. Those who previously bought tickets will automatically be granted entry to the virtual festival, with the option of receiving a credit.

For more information, email support@wildandscenicfilmfestival.org or call (530) 362-8332.

SYRCL, founded in 1983 by activists seeking to prevent a dam, eventually won permanent protections for 39 miles of the South Yuba River under California’s Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.