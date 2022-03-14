Violinist Midori Plays at Sac State

Add some class—er, classical—to your week by attending the latest installment of the New Millennium Concert Series at Sacramento State.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Capistrano Concert Hall, a young and very much accomplished violinist will take the stage and, with accompaniment by a pianist, perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Nikos Skalkottas.

Here’s how Sac State previews the evening:

“We are proud to present the Grammy Award-winning violinist Midori, with pianist Ozgur Aydin. Midori has performed with, among others, the London and Chicago Symphony Orchestras, as well as the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonics. Having launched her career with the New York Philharmonic at the age of 11, she is now a 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree.”

Tickets, available online, are $40 general, $30 for seniors and $20 for students.

All attendees 5 and older must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the concert hall. Find out more about the virus rules on the event’s main webpage.

At 7:30 p.m. on April 26, the New Millennium Concert Series continues with the Telegraph Quartet performs John Harbisons’ String Quartet No. 6, Florence Price’s Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint, and the Ravel String Quartet. As reported by Sac State, “the Telegraph Quartet was awarded the prestigious 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award and the Grand Prize at the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition.”