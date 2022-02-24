Urinetown the Musical in Folsom

Life’s No. 1 priority (so to speak) comes into comedic focus for the next month in Folsom as Sutter Street Theatre presents “Urinetown the Musical.”

If you’re not familiar with “Urinetown,” and are tempted to go (so to speak), here’s how Sutter Street describes the live-stage presentation:

“In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

“Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown catapults the ‘comedic romp’ into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.”

Alison Gilbreath directs the musical, created by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis.

“Urinetown” is presented at the theater (717 Sutter St.) starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. It continues at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26; at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27; then at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, March 5-20.

Tickets are $15 to $21 and available for purchase online or by phoning 916-353-1001.

Sit yourself down (so to speak) and enjoy “Urinetown”!