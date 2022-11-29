In “Twelve: Objects as Subjects,” midtown’s Viewpoint Photographic Art Center showcases still-life photographic works for its 14th annual open juried exhibition, with a Second Saturday reception Dec. 10. Whether found, constructed or blended, the still lifes range in subject matter and creative approach. Sierra College professor of photography Kirkman Amyx serves as exhibition juror.

Artist Reception: December 18, 2022, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Viewpoint Photographic Art Center

December 7 – January 7

2015 J St Suite 101, Sacramento, CA 95811

viewpointphotoartcenter.org