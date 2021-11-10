Three Holiday Plays

It’s beginning to feel a lot like pre-pandemic Christmas—to some, anyway. This holiday season features the return of many festive, funny and even poignant plays to our regional stages. Here are three, with descriptions provided by the troupes’ websites:

“A Child’s Christmas in Reno,” by Buck Busfield and Dave Pierini. “Two brothers, Seamus and Dev, travel home to Reno to spend Christmas with their widowed father, Patrick. But Patrick has a special gift for them. A new wife! In this world premiere comedy with all the trimmings, tradition is upended, a family is tested and the holiday may never be the same!” With Greg Alexander, Jason Kuykendall, John Lamb and Kathryn Smith McGlynn. Nov. 16–Dec. 26, B Street Theatre at The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave. $25–$47

“Elf the Musical,” by Sharon Joyce. “Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making skills cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discovers his true identity. Along the way he helps others find the true meaning of Christmas.” Nov. 19–Dec. 12, Woodland Opera House, 340 Second St. $7–$25

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” as adapted by local playwright Richard Hellesen. “This audience-favorite adaptation of Charles Dickens’ time-honored tale returns! It’s Christmas Eve, and the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by a succession of divine spirits who force Scrooge to confront his regrettable youth, his icy present devoid of kindness, and what his future holds if he doesn’t change his miserly ways.” Dec. 3–26, Sacramento Theatre Co., 1419 H St. $28–$48