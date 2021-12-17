This Weekend at Harris Center

If you are still in the market for attending a holiday performance—if you have any money left after paying all your Amazon bills, that is—the Harris Center/Three Stages in Folsom is staging a couple of shows you might be interested in.

Five times this weekend on the main stage at Folsom Lake College, the Pamela Hayes Classical Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker.” In case you aren’t familiar with the tale, here’s how Harris describes it:

“Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on an enchanted journey through the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets in this timeless holiday classic. Infusing fantasy with comedic choreography and stunning costumes, Pamela Hayes Classical Ballet Theatre transforms this wonderful story ballet into a feast for the eyes.”

“Nutcracker” showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 (tonight!), and at 1 and 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are in the $24–$36 range.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the El Dorado Musical Theatre presents “High Voltage: Holiday Celebration.” (The 7 p.m. show that day is sold out.) Harris’ website describes “Voltage” this way:

“This show has become a fan favorite for the holiday season. It features both new and classic holiday songs, all done with ‘High Voltage’s’ unique flair.”

Tickets for “High Voltage” are $15–$25. The Harris Center is at 10 College Parkway in Folsom.