Get ready to soak in the pleasure of innocent family entertainment by attending Sutter Street Theatre’s presentation of “The SpongeBob Musical.”

The live-action take on TV’s hole-y underwater creature debuts Saturday, Nov. 12, and will be staged at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 27.

“The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world,” Sutter Street says in promoting the musical. “Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!”

Sutter Street points out that music includes original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

Alison Gilbreath directs.

Tickets, $15 and $21, are selling fast online. Sutter Street Theatre (717 Sutter St. in Folsom) also is presenting Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys” through Nov. 27.