Sutter Street Looks in the Mirror

Are you the fairest one of all? Seems likely, and happily there isn’t a nearby witch who will hold that against you. That kind of bad luck is found only in Brothers Grimm stories.

Take, for example. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” That classic (and somewhat dark) fairytale is being staged at the Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom (717 Sutter St.).

Here’s how the live-theater troupe describes its show, which runs at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through May 21:

“This family musical contains a zany, wisecracking mirror who will only answer if spoken to in rhyme, as well as a whole court full of funny and bubbling characters. It hums with 14 lively songs, including a scary forest ballet. Snow White runs away from the evil Queen and seeks refuge with seven little miners. But the Queen and her sister, a once-powerful witch, need “a locket from the pocket of a princess that is pure.”

The cast includes Summer Allen, Jojo Allred, Miley Gouldthread, Wren Grant, Angel Riley, Maryanne Talley, Jae Thomas and Georgia Zak. Allen Schmeltz directs; music and choreography are by Connie Mockenhaupt. The book, lyrics and music are by Carol Weiss.

Tickets, available online or by calling the box office at (916) 353-1001, are $16 to $22.

Find out more information about what’s happening at Sutter Street Theatre by visiting its website.